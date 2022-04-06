Max Verstappen ‘brought a knife to a gunfight’ against Ferrari

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen “brought a knife to a gunfight” with Ferrari over the first two races of the Formula One season, according to journalist Tom Coronel.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both ahead of Verstappen in the driver standings with the Scuderia setting the early season pace.

Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Sainz second after Verstappen had to retire. The Dutchman then clinched victory in Saudi Arabia but Leclerc and Sainz joined him on the podium.

Coronel says Mattia Binotto’s team are the stronger so far but that Red Bull are closing the gap. “As far as I can see, the Ferrari has been the better car up to now,” Coronel told AD.nl.

“Max fought with a knife, Leclerc with a gun. Now they both have a gun. I knew they (Red Bull) had a handicap, but that is now solved as it should be. That is very good news. Max can now go into battle.”

And Coronel believes Verstappen could get better with results starting to show at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

“I have heard from a very reliable source that they (Red Bull) have solved a good 75% of the problem in recent weeks,” he added.

“Around seven kilos has been removed from the car. I understand they have made the floor lighter and many other components a little lighter.”

The on-track battles between Leclerc and Verstappen have been thrilling for fans and those within the sport. “I like it personally,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky after the last race in Saudi Arabia and added on DRS, “it provides a great show now. I think that was entertaining to watch”.