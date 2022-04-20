Red Bull chief warns team over ‘time bomb’ Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been described as a “time bomb” by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko amid the team’s early-season problems.

The defending world champion has suffered reliability issues in two of the first three races which have seen him unable to finish the Bahrain and Australian Grands Prix.

And while he has kept a cool head during their frustrating results in the 2022 F1 season so far, Marko is aware Verstappen will not tolerate it for much longer.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, he said: "He is a lot calmer [now than he used to be]. After his retirement [in Australia] he returned to the pit box and we discussed things calmly.

"However, in this case, we knew we could run into that problem, because we also had to deal with that in qualifying, so it didn’t come out of the blue in that regard. He is an emotional and passionate driver who will always give his opinion.

“But, in my view, he is a lot calmer, calmer than in the past. If we don’t win again soon, then he is indeed a time bomb!”

Verstappen and Red Bull have shown the car has pace through the Dutchman’s victory at the Saudi Arabia GP.

But the two DNFs have left him sixth in the drivers’ standings, 46 points adrift of runaway leader Charles Leclerc.

Both Mercedes drivers, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez are all ahead of Verstappen, despite him being one of only two drivers to triumph so far this year.

Next up for the paddock is the first European race of the season as they tackle the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy this weekend.