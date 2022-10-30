Jump to content

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team to snub Sky interviews after perceived title dig

Sky’s pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz claimed Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.

Philip Duncan
Sunday 30 October 2022 17:12
Max Verstappen and Red Bull plan on not speaking to Sky Sports for the foreseeable (Carlos Perez Gallardo/AP/PA)
Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will refuse to speak to Sky Sports indefinitely, starting at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, the PA news agency understands.

Verstappen refused to address the broadcaster when he put his Red Bull on pole position for Sunday’s race after he was made aware of Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz saying Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.

But PA understands the entire team will now subject Sky to a boycott after growing increasingly frustrated with its coverage.

Sky Sports has been contacted by PA for comment.

Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin after he was passed by the Red Bull driver with six laps remaining.

Following the race, Kravitz said: “(Hamilton) doesn’t win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him.

“What a script and a story that would have been. But that’s not the way the script turned out today, was it?

“Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he’s got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula One and design, and pretty much because of (Adrian Newey, Red Bull technical chief) over there.”

