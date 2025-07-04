Max Verstappen ‘clear’ about ending his F1 career in a Red Bull, says team boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner said Max Verstappen has made it clear that he wants to end his Formula One career in a Red Bull amid interest from rivals’ Mercedes.

Verstappen’s future is under scrutiny ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix with Red Bull under-performing and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff making moves for the Dutchman.

George Russell is out of contract at the end of the year but the Englishman is extremely confident he will be retained, while his team-mate, rookie Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, also believes he will drive for Mercedes in 2026.

Verstappen has a deal with Red Bull which runs until 2028, although a performance clause could activate an early release. Verstappen is third in the world championship, 61 points title leader Oscar Piastri.

However, Horner said: “Max has a contract until 2028, and he has made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car, from start to finish. That is something which is unique and special to him.

“Max has been with Red Bull since the start of his career, his success has come with Red Bull, he is a big part of our team and he has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him.

“So, while there is always speculation and noise we all sit fairly comfortably with where we are at, and what the situation is.

“In any driver’s contract there are performance clauses, and that exists for Max, too, but his intention is that he will be driving for us in 2026. The most important thing is the clarity that exists between Max and the team and that is very clear.”

Verstappen is looking increasingly likely to be unseated as the sport’s world champion with McLaren holding a clear advantage over the rest of the field. Horner has already declared a two-horse race between Piastri and British driver Lando Norris for the championship.

Norris is 15 points behind Piastri heading into his home race at Silverstone. The McLaren drivers appear to be handling the heat of vying for the title as team-mates but it is a recipe which traditionally does not end well in Formula One. Yet, McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists their rivalry will not boil over.

“The relationship they have is fantastic,” said Brown. We have put a lot of time and effort on building the chemistry within the team and that starts with the drivers.

“You saw how they handled their collision in Canada, and how they conducted themselves after that, and I see no reason why they can’t have a battle all the way to the end, remain very good team-mates, and may the best man win. I am sure they will shake hands and congratulate each other after.”