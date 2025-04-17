Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen refused to entertain speculation about his F1 future on Thursday, insisting he is “just focused on driving.”

The four-time F1 world champion has only tasted victory once so far this season, in Japan, and finished a disappointing sixth last weekend in Bahrain.

Red Bull’s struggles for table-topping speed, particularly compared to leaders McLaren, has led to speculation over Verstappen’s future. The 27-year-old has a contract until the end of the 2028 season, but has been linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko poured fuel on the fire when he stated post-Bahrain that the team has “great concern” over Verstappen’s future, given their current struggles.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” Verstappen said, in Thursday’s press conference at the Saudi Arabian GP, when asked why Marko made those comments.

“I just keep working, trying to improve the car. Naturally, Bahrain was not a great weekend for us. I think we were all pretty disappointed with that.

“We keep trying to come up with new ideas to try on the car, the competition is tough, that’s how i go about my weeks. Just trying to improve my situation.

Pressed further by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, Verstappen responded: “I just think focus on commentating, I’ll focus on driving… and then you don’t need to think about any other scenarios.”

Max Verstappen was speaking ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP ( Getty Images )

He later added: “Honestly, a lot of people are talking about me... except me.

“Like I said before, I just want to focus on my car, work with the people in the team, that’s the only thing that I’m thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment, I’m very relaxed.”

Verstappen has raced within the Red Bull family since his debut as a 17-year-old in 2015, winning his first race upon his promotion from Toro Rosso to the main team in 2016.

The Dutchman is looking to become the second man in F1 history, after Michael Schumacher, to win five consecutive world championships this year. He currently trails championship leader Lando Norris by eight points after four rounds.

Asked if he would like to partner Verstappen at Aston Martin, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said: “Yes. But it is very unlikely to happen.”