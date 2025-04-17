Max Verstappen responds to Red Bull F1 exit speculation: ‘A lot of people are talking’
The four-time world champion has been linked with a move to Mercedes and Aston Martin
Max Verstappen refused to entertain speculation about his F1 future on Thursday, insisting he is “just focused on driving.”
The four-time F1 world champion has only tasted victory once so far this season, in Japan, and finished a disappointing sixth last weekend in Bahrain.
Red Bull’s struggles for table-topping speed, particularly compared to leaders McLaren, has led to speculation over Verstappen’s future. The 27-year-old has a contract until the end of the 2028 season, but has been linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin.
Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko poured fuel on the fire when he stated post-Bahrain that the team has “great concern” over Verstappen’s future, given their current struggles.
“I don’t know, to be honest,” Verstappen said, in Thursday’s press conference at the Saudi Arabian GP, when asked why Marko made those comments.
“I just keep working, trying to improve the car. Naturally, Bahrain was not a great weekend for us. I think we were all pretty disappointed with that.
“We keep trying to come up with new ideas to try on the car, the competition is tough, that’s how i go about my weeks. Just trying to improve my situation.
Pressed further by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, Verstappen responded: “I just think focus on commentating, I’ll focus on driving… and then you don’t need to think about any other scenarios.”
He later added: “Honestly, a lot of people are talking about me... except me.
“Like I said before, I just want to focus on my car, work with the people in the team, that’s the only thing that I’m thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment, I’m very relaxed.”
Verstappen has raced within the Red Bull family since his debut as a 17-year-old in 2015, winning his first race upon his promotion from Toro Rosso to the main team in 2016.
The Dutchman is looking to become the second man in F1 history, after Michael Schumacher, to win five consecutive world championships this year. He currently trails championship leader Lando Norris by eight points after four rounds.
Asked if he would like to partner Verstappen at Aston Martin, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said: “Yes. But it is very unlikely to happen.”
