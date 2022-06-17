Max Verstappen fastest in first practice for Canadian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz was second with Fernando Alonso third
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session ahead of Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver leads the championship and extended his advantage to 21 points over team-mate Sergio Perez with victory on the streets of Baku last week.
Heading to Montreal, the talk of the paddock has surrounded the FIA’s decision to intervene and attempt to find a solution to the bouncing which has affected the new-look cars this season.
Verstappen has had less trouble than others on the grid and he once again went fastest, setting a time of one minute 15.158 seconds to top the timing sheets.
The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was second, with Fernando Alonso’s Alpine third ahead of the sister Red Bull of Perez.
Charles Leclerc, who avoided a grid penalty after only part of his energy unit needed replacing, was fifth and George Russell – the fastest of the Mercedes – took sixth.
Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.
A groundhog survived a risky run across the track towards the end of a session which largely passed without incident, although the McLaren of Lando Norris was forced in early after an issue was discovered on his car – leaving him down in 12th.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies