Max Verstappen stripped of Qatar GP pole as FIA explains verdict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen has been stripped of his pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix to elevate George Russell to top spot on the grid for the penultimate round of the season.

Verstappen looked to have scored his first pole in five months after he edged out Mercedes’ Russell by just 0.055 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit.

However, at 1:06 local time (10:06pm GMT), more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps.

The sanction promoted Russell, who took a lights-to-flag victory in Las Vegas a week ago, to the front of the grid for Sunday’s 57-lap race.

Explaining their decision, the stewards said Verstappen was “driving unnecessarily slowly considering the circumstances” as he “attempted to cool his tyres” ahead of the lap in which he claimed pole.

Speaking before the stewards’ verdict, Russell said he believed Verstappen’s tactics cost him outright pole.

“I had a really scrappy out lap with the near collision with Max and I ended up going through the gravel two corners prior to opening my lap,” said the British driver. “It was not a good start to the lap, so that was probably the 55 milliseconds.

“I hope it didn’t damage the car, but maybe that’s the reason why we didn’t improve, I don’t know. It was a bit of a hairy one, two corners before we start the lap.”

Verstappen said: “There were two cars in front of me also making a gap, so I had to make a gap. And I knew that everyone was on a slow lap, not on a push lap.

“George got excited. He wanted to pass and get around. That’s fine. I mean everyone, of course, tries to get their position, you know, to have the best possible start to the lap.”