Dmitry Mazepin causes a stir in Bahrain with F1 test visit

Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin's appearance at Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain caused a stir and triggered questions about his presence in the paddock.

Mazepin's son Nikita raced for the US-owned Haas team before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the deal was ended.

Dmitry has been described by the European Union as "a member of the closest circle" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and remains on an EU sanctions list which his son was removed from last year.

The EU sanctions do not apply in Bahrain and it was not known how Mazepin secured a paddock pass.

"Dmitry was on a personal visit. He has remained friends with many people in the Formula One family and was happy to see them in Bahrain," ESPN quoted a representative of Mazepin as saying, without clarifying who provided the pass.

Oliver Oakes, principal of the Renault-owned Alpine team whose Hitech junior teams were backed by Mazepin before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, told reporters he had said hello to the oligarch.

open image in gallery Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin lost his F1 seat ( PA Archive )

"Yes, he's a friend of mine, yes I used to be together with him in Hitech. He was here catching up with another friend of his. It's nice to see him. I'm not going to go into that, the world's a crazy place," he said.

Haas terminated a sponsorship contract with Russian potash producer Uralkali, then controlled by Mazepin, in 2022 and repaid the balance last year after legal action and a visit by bailiffs at the Dutch Grand Prix.

