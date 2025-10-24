Jacques Villeneuve slams ‘very soft’ McLaren racing rules with Norris and Piastri
The two F1 title contenders now have a ‘clean slate’ to race after two recent incidents
Jacques Villeneuve believes McLaren’s “papaya rules” is very soft as drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris vie for their first F1 world championship.
Piastri revealed that the McLaren drivers now have a “clean slate” until the end of the season, after the team previously suggested Norris faced “repercussions” over their collision in Singapore earlier this month.
Yet Piastri hitting Norris in last week’s sprint in Austin has balanced out the driver preference with five races to go of the 2025 season. Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and 40 points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Yet 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve was critical of McLaren’s “papaya rules” – the team’s directive that their drivers can race but without risk of contact – and believes it is like “two kids punished in the corner of the room.”
“Papaya rules doesn’t work with strength,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1. “It sounds very soft.
“It's like two kids being punished in the corner of their room. Come on! They’re fighting for a championship.”
Piastri explained the post-weekend debrief in Austin, saying: “We’ve gone through it again – we go through every weekend, regardless of what’s happened.
“I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the Sprint, and we’re starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us, so just going out and racing and see who can come out on top.”
However, the outspoken Canadian insists McLaren are right not to label either driver a clear No 1.
“They’re both number one drivers,” he added. “Norris didn't get the opportunity he should have gotten; he's much better when fighting for max.
“Let them race stronger and better.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments