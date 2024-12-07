Oscar Piastri on top as McLaren set the pace in Abu Dhabi
Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris set the two fastest times in final practice.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
McLaren continued to set the pace with another one-two in the final practice session of the 2024 Formula One season in Abu Dhabi.
Oscar Piastri had the edge over team-mate Lando Norris as Saturday’s action began, a reversal of the order of McLaren’s one-two in second practice on Friday.
The British team are battling Ferrari to claim the constructors’ championship this weekend, holding a 21-point lead over the Scuderia.
Norris, who is eight points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the race to finish second in the drivers’ standings, was just under two tenths adrift of Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton finished third fastest ahead of his final qualifying session as a Mercedes driver, with Max Verstappen fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
Leclerc, who will have a 10-pace grid penalty for Sunday’s race after Ferrari changed his battery pack on Friday, could only post the ninth-fastest time.
Qualifying gets under way at 1400 GMT.