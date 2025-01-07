Mercedes announce new clothing partner as major brand enters Formula 1
Adidas has taken over from Puma as kit suppliers to the F1 team
German apparel and footwear brand Adidas will enter Formula 1 as kit suppliers to Mercedes in a multi-year partnership announced for the new post-Lewis Hamilton era.
Puma previously partnered the once-dominant team, who finished fourth overall in seven-time world champion Hamilton’s last season before he moved to Ferrari.
The Adidas deal was expected and had been flagged up in media reports already last year after leaked images of branded apparel.
Mercedes said the specially-designed kit would also be made available to fans, with limited editions planned through the year.
The range will include apparel, footwear and accessories and will be unveiled next month before the F1 season starts in Australia on 16 March.
“Our partnership with adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team,” said Mercedes principal Toto Wolff in a statement.
Hamilton, who turned 40 on Tuesday, has been replaced at the team by 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli, who will partner George Russell.
Mercedes also had fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, for whom Hamilton was an ambassador, as a partner last season.
Adidas lost out to Nike last year in bidding to supply the Germany national football teams from 2027 to 2034.
Reuters
