‘Confusing’ Mercedes ‘fancy their chances’ at British Grand Prix, Martin Brundle claims

Lewis Hamilton snatched a surprise place on the podium at the Canadian Grand Prix

Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 June 2022 12:00
Comments
<p>Lewis Hamilton in action at the Canadian Grand Prix</p>

Lewis Hamilton in action at the Canadian Grand Prix

(AFP via Getty Images)

Martin Brundle believes Mercedes “fancy their chances” at the British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton snatched a place on the podium in Canada last weekend.

Mercedes have endured a torrid season so far with Hamilton and George Russell already out of the championship fight after struggling with their cars ‘porpoising’ issues.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, a despondent Hamilton described his Mercedes as “so bad” after a dire practice session while Toto Wolff has previously referred to the car as a “s***box”.

“The Mercedes team are so confusing for everyone at the moment, including themselves,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column. “On Friday Lewis declared the car was undriveable, which is indeed exactly how it looked, and he strongly intimated that it was now about making the best of a bad job for the rest of the long season.

“Then in the race, both Mercs were flying along almost on the leading pace. To be realistic, if Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez had had normal qualifying and race performances, and had we not had two virtual and then one actual safety car, it would likely have been a solid fifth and sixth for the Merc boys.

Recommended

“However, once again there does appear to be a good car under that shrink-wrapped bodywork, and they fancy their chances at Silverstone which is next up.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in