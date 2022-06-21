‘Confusing’ Mercedes ‘fancy their chances’ at British Grand Prix, Martin Brundle claims
Lewis Hamilton snatched a surprise place on the podium at the Canadian Grand Prix
Martin Brundle believes Mercedes “fancy their chances” at the British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton snatched a place on the podium in Canada last weekend.
Mercedes have endured a torrid season so far with Hamilton and George Russell already out of the championship fight after struggling with their cars ‘porpoising’ issues.
Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, a despondent Hamilton described his Mercedes as “so bad” after a dire practice session while Toto Wolff has previously referred to the car as a “s***box”.
“The Mercedes team are so confusing for everyone at the moment, including themselves,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column. “On Friday Lewis declared the car was undriveable, which is indeed exactly how it looked, and he strongly intimated that it was now about making the best of a bad job for the rest of the long season.
“Then in the race, both Mercs were flying along almost on the leading pace. To be realistic, if Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez had had normal qualifying and race performances, and had we not had two virtual and then one actual safety car, it would likely have been a solid fifth and sixth for the Merc boys.
“However, once again there does appear to be a good car under that shrink-wrapped bodywork, and they fancy their chances at Silverstone which is next up.”
