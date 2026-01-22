First images of striking Mercedes 2026 F1 car livery revealed ahead of pre-season test
The Silver Arrows are eyeing a strong 2026 season after four years without a world championship
Mercedes have published a series of digital renders of their 2026 F1 car livery ahead of next week’s pre-season test in Barcelona.
The Silver Arrows, who have not won a world title since their constructors’ championship in 2021, are one of the favourites this season amid a new era of engine and chassis regulations.
Their 2026 car, the W17, features a striking black-and-silver design and will first be driven on track next week in Catalunya by George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Mercedes will officially launch their 2026 car on Monday 2 February.
Mercedes F1 CEO Toto Wolff said: “Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition. The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance.
“Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with PETRONAS, reflects that approach.
"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead.”
Mercedes finished second in the constructors’ championship last year, while Russell came home fourth behind world champion Lando Norris and title contenders Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
Mercedes will power four teams with engines this year, in their own outfit, McLaren, Williams and Alpine.
Next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona is a private event for all 11 teams as they prepare for the new season. No TV footage or media presence will be permitted, with lap times to be published only at the end of each day.
Two official pre-season tests take place in Bahrain (11-13 February and 18-20 February) before the 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March.
