Last chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard

As odd as it may seem to jump the gun during Grand Prix No. 12 of a 22-race season, this weekend’s French Grand Prix in the picturesque southern region of Le Castellet is something of a last chance saloon for one team and, more pertinently, one venue.

First, to Circuit Paul Ricard, which only returned to Formula 1 in 2018 after a 28-year absence. It is near-certain that this will be the last time it hosts a race in motorsport’s greatest championship, with the French Grand Prix’s contract expiring this year and no extension forthcoming. With Las Vegas and potentially Shanghai and South Africa returning to the calendar next year, France is bound to come a cropper to F1’s exponential global boom particularly with Monaco remaining, for the time being, a campaign staple 109 miles down the coastline.

Yet more pertinently this race has long been earmarked – alongside Silverstone three weeks ago – as a key weekend for Mercedes, with the Constructors’ Champions still seeking top-notch performance as they pursue a first win of 2022. If there is even an inkling of the Silver Arrows reviving their season before serious attention turns to next year, it has to come this weekend at a flat, high-speed track. However Friday, following two practice stints, will have set no pulses excitedly racing in the garage, with George Russell finishing P4 in both hour-long sessions.

Lewis Hamilton – who did not run in FP1 as he made way for test driver Nyck de Vries as part of F1’s young driver protocol for 2022 – was fifth on the timesheet later in the afternoon, at a circuit he’s won twice at in 2018 and 2019 and where he will become just the sixth man to reach 300 Grands Prix in Formula 1. Unbeknownst to him, mind, insisting he was unaware before being told in Thursday’s press conference.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, speaking after an “underwhelming” first practice and having complained of being in “no man’s land’ throughout the season so far, was decidedly unimpressed with their running. “We’re not where we want to be”, he said.

“We’re lacking pace. We’re still not getting the tyres in the optimum window. It’s something we haven’t quite understood.”

As for the early-weekend pecking order, Charles Leclerc came out on top in first practice, with Max Verstappen second and Carlos Sainz third, while the top-three drivers remained the same a few hours later, with Sainz on top this time in a Ferrari 1-2 and Verstappen third.

Oh the irony for the Spaniard, though. Since his maiden win at Silverstone, Sainz’s customary ill-fortune has returned. After his frightening engine bust which curtailed his race a fortnight ago in Austria, the Spaniard has taken new control economics and having exceeded the maximum limit for the season already, he takes at least 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Further penalties, with a full engine replacement likely, could follow.

As for the overall picture, Saturday’s third practice may well tell us more, with sweltering temperatures expected and tyre management set to be the pivotal factor as the weekend progresses, building towards Sunday’s race. Verstappen holds a 38-point lead to Leclerc in the Championship, with the Monegasque needing to build some momentum once again ahead of the summer break.