Mercedes F1 2026 car launch: Start time and how to watch W17 event

Mercedes will be the latest team to unveil their 2026 F1 car livery at their launch event on Monday.

Red Bull started the launch season in January with an extravagant launch in partnership with new engine partner Ford in Detroit, revealing the liveries for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

Haas and Audi followed, with Ferrari and Alpine also unveiling their 2026 car before the pre-season test in Barcelona.

Anticipation is high at the Silver Arrows and for drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes’ supremacy in launching their power unit back in 2014 seen as evidence that they could nail this set of regulations once again.

Here are all the details for Mercedes’ 2026 F1 car launch.

What time is Mercedes’ 2026 F1 car launch?

The launch event is on Monday 2 February and is scheduled to start at 11:30am (GMT).

Russell and Antonelli will both be present for the online event.

Where can I watch it?

The reveal event will be streamed on Mercedes’ F1 website. The stream will feature a panel discussion with Toto Wolff, Russell, Antonelli and reserve driver Frederik Vesti, followed by a walkthrough of all the new rules and regulations for F1 2026 with key members of our technical leadership team.

The Independent will also provide live text coverage.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will be present ( Getty Images )

What are the pre-season dates?

Mercedes were the standout team at the first pre-season test in Barcelona, a five-day private shakedown.

There will then be two official pre-season tests in Bahrain on 11-13 February and 18-20 February.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.