Mercedes will reveal ‘true’ speed in Bahrain preseason testing

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has tipped Mercedes to “showcase their true pace” with an improved performance in preseason testing in Bahrain.

The German team had a solid three days in the first round of testing in Barcelona, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell topping the standings on the final day in Spain in the new Mercedes W13 car.

F1 now travels to the Middle East ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, with the Sakhir circuit hosting three days of preseason testing from 10 March.

Palmer believes that Hamilton and Russell will take encouragement from their showings in Spain.

The ex-Renault racing driver has backed Mercedes, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships in a period of sustained dominance, to improve on a promising start in Barcelona.

“The first running in 2021 was actually far more dramatic for Mercedes than the first sessions in 2022,” Palmer wrote of the opening on-track action of the new season on the Formula 1 website.

“Despite the cars being drastically different this year, the team looked to be in a decent position early on, unlike in Bahrain 2021 where the car looked undriveable at times, as the team battled the more minor regulation changes.

“It was fairly metronomic as usual from Mercedes in racking up the mileage without serious mechanical issues, as well as getting on with the pre-season rituals of practice starts, pit stops and a semi-race sim from Lewis Hamilton on the final day.

“’Porpoising’, which affected all the cars to some extent, seemed to be particularly harsh on the Mercedes on the opening day and the drivers weren’t particularly happy initially. Throughout the three days, it looked to improve, as did their lap times, with the help of the softest C5 tyre.

“George Russell looks immediately settled and accomplished alongside Lewis Hamilton.

“This was a decent start for the reigning constructors’ champions and of all the teams, the feeling is that Mercedes could introduce the most upgrades next time out in Bahrain, and showcase their true pace a little more.”

Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season last year but again shapes as a likely favourite for the Drivers’ Championship.

He has been joined by fellow British driver Russell, who has arrived from Williams and replaces Valtteri Bottas.

The three days of testing precede the opening grand prix of the season, which will also be held at the Bahrain International Circuit, with race day Sunday 20 March.