Mercedes F1 performances ‘totally unacceptable’, says Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff has described Mercedes’ performances early in the 2022 Formula 1 season as “totally unacceptable”.

The German team have struggled to adapt to overhauled aerodynamic regulations and have struggled to match the speed of early title favourites Red Bull and Ferrari, with ‘porpoising’ a particular issue.

While Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to fight up the grid to finish third and fourth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton was down in tenth in Saudi Arabia, with Russell fifth and some way back from the lead quartet.

Mercedes have won the last eight constructors’ championships but their early form suggests that huge improvements must be made quickly if they are to contend.

And team principal Wolff recognises how far away Mercedes seem to be ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

“It is totally unacceptable where we are at the moment on performance,” Wolff said.

“We are third on the road and sometimes not even [that] so it is just not an option to stay where we are.”

Hamilton is seeking a record eighth world title having been denied by maiden champion Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last season.

Mercedes have struggled so far in 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

He has been joined by a new teammate in Russell, and both have spoken publicly of their lack of belief that the new Mercedes car currently has the capability to challenge consistently at the front of the race.

The Australian Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar this weekend after a two-year, Covid-enforced absence.

Valtteri Bottas, Russell’s predecessor as Hamilton’s partner, took victory ahead of his teammate in a Mercedes one-two when it was last held in 2019.