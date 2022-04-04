Mercedes F1 performances ‘totally unacceptable’, says Toto Wolff
Mercedes have been off the pace in the first two races of the 2022 Formula 1 season
Toto Wolff has described Mercedes’ performances early in the 2022 Formula 1 season as “totally unacceptable”.
The German team have struggled to adapt to overhauled aerodynamic regulations and have struggled to match the speed of early title favourites Red Bull and Ferrari, with ‘porpoising’ a particular issue.
While Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to fight up the grid to finish third and fourth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton was down in tenth in Saudi Arabia, with Russell fifth and some way back from the lead quartet.
Mercedes have won the last eight constructors’ championships but their early form suggests that huge improvements must be made quickly if they are to contend.
And team principal Wolff recognises how far away Mercedes seem to be ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
“It is totally unacceptable where we are at the moment on performance,” Wolff said.
“We are third on the road and sometimes not even [that] so it is just not an option to stay where we are.”
Hamilton is seeking a record eighth world title having been denied by maiden champion Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last season.
He has been joined by a new teammate in Russell, and both have spoken publicly of their lack of belief that the new Mercedes car currently has the capability to challenge consistently at the front of the race.
The Australian Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar this weekend after a two-year, Covid-enforced absence.
Valtteri Bottas, Russell’s predecessor as Hamilton’s partner, took victory ahead of his teammate in a Mercedes one-two when it was last held in 2019.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies