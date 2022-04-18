Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles says an “enormous” amount of work is being done on the team’s car ahead of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff’s team haven’t had the best start to the season with only two podium finishes. It’s thought seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is becoming frustrated with the car’s issues, particularly as he wanted to be challenging for a record eighth title.

Despite the sluggish start, Mercedes are second in the constructors title with Hamilton’s teammate George Russell runner-up in the driver standings. And Vowles says the team are dedicated to improving the car ahead of the next race on 24 April.

“I think often people see the race team on TV and think that’s the entire team. It’s not,” he said via the Express. “We are fortunate to have a base in Brackley, and in Brixworth, with hundreds of people working every hour they possibly can to make this racing car fast, competitive and a championship winner.

“The work that goes on between races is enormous. There is a turnaround of components, there are upgrades, there is an understanding of problems that we have and how do we move the performance forward both on the PU side and also on the chassis side.”

Upgrades to the car seem inevitable from Vowles which goes against what team principal Wolff said after the Australian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: “I think we’re just learning the car, we’re learning the tyres. Nothing we did [in Australia] has unlocked the aerodynamic potential or has reduced the bouncing. We’re still at the same place.

“And that’s why it doesn’t make any sense to bring updates, because you’re confusing yourself even more. Maybe it’s the fact the more downforce you bring, the worse the bouncing gets. So we are still learning.”