New FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem insists that sacked Formula 1 race director Michael Masi remains an “important figure” to the FIA, despite removing the Australian from his role over his controversial handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi’s unprecedented interpretation of the safety car rules at Yas Marina last December rendered race leader Lewis Hamilton a sitting duck and essentially gifted the world championship to rival Max Verstappen. The 43-year-old’s decision lead to uproar from fans, pundits and current drivers, and led the Mercedes team to officially protest the results of the race.

Eventually the Silver Arrows agreed to drop a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the FIA announced a full investigation into an event it admitted had “tarnished the reputation” of F1.

One of Ben Sulayem’s first acts since taking up the presidency of the FIA from the departing Jean Todt at the beginning of the year was to fire Masi and replace him with two new alternating race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, but the Emirati insists Masi is still valued by the governing body.

“[We wanted] to take the pressure and the stress from him, because he really went through a lot,” Ben Sulayem told the FIA website.

“We are grateful for the three years that he invested with us, and he put his time [in]. But now we are negotiating with him of course to stay in the FIA. He is [an] important figure to us so our people are negotiating other, I would not say a job, but another place for him within the FIA.”

Ben Sulayem’s clarification is a departure from the comments he made when announcing the changes in a video released last month. Then, he said: “Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA.”

German Wittich is a former DTM race director, and took charge of the 2022 season opener in Bahrain last week, while Freitas of Portugal moves across from the World Endurance Championship. Ben Sulayem also previously announced the creation of a VAR-like system for Formula 1, which a virtual race control room supporting on-track officials in their decision-making.

“A virtual race control room will be created,” he said. “Like VAR in football, it will be positioned in one of the FIA offices as a backup outside the circuit. It will help to apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools.”

Masi unexpectedly became F1 race director in March 2019 when previous incumbent Charlie Whiting died unexpectedly in Melbourne shortly before the Australian Grand Prix.