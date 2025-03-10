Michael Schumacher tribute unveiled by son Mick and Sebastian Vettel: ‘Keep fighting’
A number of famous Formula 1 figures showed their support for the seven-time world champion
A group of prominent Formula 1 figures showed their support for Michael Schumacher at the Race of Champions in Sydney as they urged the seven-time world champion to “keep fighting”.
Mick Schumacher, the German great’s son, and former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel were among those in attendance as a banner was unveiled at the Accor Stadium.
Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not since been seen in public, with few updates provided by his family about his health as he rehabilitates privately.
The banner promoted the Keep Fighting Foundation established four years after the incident that continues charitable work in the 56-year-old’s name.
All 20 competing drivers in Sydney were involved in displaying the supportive message.
France’s Sebastien Loeb, a nine-time world champion in rallying, won the event by defeating home hopeful Chaz Mostert in the final.
Vettel and Mick Schumacher, providing German representation, each exited at the quarter-final stage.
The event came ahead of the start of the Formula 1 season in Melbourne this weekend. Race day at the Australian Grand Prix is Sunday 16 March as Max Verstappen bids for a fifth successive Drivers’ Championship.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will again chase a record eighth world title after his move to Ferrari having tied Schumacher’s tally in 2020.
