Haas team owner Gene Haas admits that Mick Schumacher has “wrecked a lot of cars and cost us a lot of money” with the German’s future still up in the air.

Scuhumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, is battling to keep his seat with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Nico Hulkenberg reportedly rivaling his spot to partner Kevin Magnussen in 2023.

Schumacher did not score any points last season but secured his first top-10 finish at Silverstone in July - he is currently 16th in the Drivers Standings on 12 points, 10 behind his team-mate Magnussen.

Yet he has been involved in big shunts - notably in Saudi Arabia and Monaco - this year with his latest coming in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka last week.

While Haas believes Schumacher has a lot of potential, he admits it is “very difficult” when the 23-year-old “wrecks cars” whilst still positioned often at the back of the field.

“In this sport, being kind of a rookie driver, the sport just doesn’t allow it - it’s just too expensive,” Haas told The Associated Press.

“If you make any mistakes in driver selection, or strategy, or tire selection, it is costing you millions of dollars. I think Mick has got a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune and he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have.

“Now, if you bring us some points, and you are [Max] Verstappen and you wreck cars, we’ll deal with it. But when you are in the back and you wreck cars, that’s very difficult.”

Schumacher has been involved in big shunts this year, with Monaco one such example (AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Schumacher’s troubles this season, Haas revealed that he will secure a third season with the team should he impress in the final four races of the season, starting with this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

“Mick’s future is going to be decided by Mick,” Haas added.

“We’re just waiting. We need Mick to bring some points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do. If he wants to stay with us, he’s got to show us that he can score some more points. That’s what we are waiting for.”