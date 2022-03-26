Mick Schumacher to speak to ‘top teams’ as Haas contract draws to a close

Haas driver Mick Schumacher says he will speak to all the top teams when his contract comes to a close at the end of the year.

Schumacher signed a two season deal with Haas in 2021 and had an impressive rookie season that year. He has started the 2022 campaign brightly with an 11th place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, his highest finish in an F1 car.

He is also a Ferrari reserve driver this season but with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the future of the team, Schumacher may have to look elsewhere if he wants to leave Haas.

“Of course it’s important to talk to every top team,” Schumacher said, as reported by grandpx.news. “First of all, it depends on my performance. The rest will follow from that.”

Schumacher was outshone by his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen in Bahrain as he secured a P5 finish. But former F1 driver Christian Danner believes the competition is the best thing to happen to Schumacher.

“Magnussen is a stroke of luck for Mick,” he told Bild newspaper. “The puppy protection is over. Now he has to show he can assert himself.

“That wasn’t an issue against [Nikita] Mazepin – every driver on the grid would have won that. Magnussen is a different calibre. Mick has to work his way up to be in front and that will increase his chances for 2023. It’s his last contract year and he has to promote himself.

“Mick has been fighting for a new contract since Bahrain, and Magnussen is helping him with that.”

Schumacher was one of three racers who failed to collect a point in the 2021 season, alongside former teammate Mazepin and Alfa Romeo’s reserve Robert Kubica, who featured just twice.