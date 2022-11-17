Mick Schumacher could be handed potential F1 lifeline by Mercedes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that Mick Schumacher could be offered a reserve role with the Silver Arrows after the German driver lost his F1 seat at Haas.

After two years with Haas, the 23-year-old was dropped for 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg for 2023, the team confirmed on Thursday morning.

Schumacher is now short of options for next year, with the only available seat technically available - at Williams - set to be taken up by American driver Logan Sargeant, provided he gains the required number of superlicence points at this weekend’s Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi.

Yet Schumacher could still be in the F1 paddock next year should he find a reserve role - and Wolff did not dismiss the prospect when asked last week.

“I don’t know what the status is with Mick and Haas but I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we value Mick very much,” he said.

“But first of all, it should be about Mick getting a regular cockpit.”

Mick’s father, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, raced with Mercedes for three years from 2010-2012 after returning to the sport following a period in retirement.

Mick Schumacher could be offered a reserve role with Mercedes (Getty Images)

Daniel Ricciardo, also without a seat in 2023 after being dropped for Oscar Piastri at McLaren, has also been linked with a reserve role at Mercedes.

Mercedes’s 2022 test drivers Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne have left for an AlphaTauri seat and Aston Martin reserve seat respectively next year.

Haas have decided to part company with Schumacher, 16th in the standings and 13 points adrift of team-mate Magnussen, after this weekend’s concluding round in Abu Dhabi.

“This is going to be my last race with Haas,” said Schumacher. “I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract.”