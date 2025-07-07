Mohammed Ben Sulayem hits back at claim that his FIA tenure is ‘reign of terror’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has denied accusations of a “reign of terror” and suggested the governing body’s member clubs are “smiling” about the prospect of him serving another four years.

Ben Sulayem’s controversial first term as head of the FIA will come to an end in December. The 63-year-old has confirmed he will stand for a second term and is set to face Tim Mayer after the American announced his candidacy in the build-up to Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

A number of high-profile figures have left the FIA under Ben Sulayem’s stewardship. His deputy, Robert Reid, the former rally co-driver, resigned from his post earlier this year.

Ben Sulayem has also had multiple run-ins with Formula One and the sport’s biggest stars, notably Lewis Hamilton over the wearing of jewellery in the cockpit, and Max Verstappen, on swearing.

Launching his bid to run against Ben Sulayem, Mayer, who was sacked as chairman of the FIA stewards in November, took aim at the Emirati’s controversial leadership, describing it as “a failure” and an “illusion of integrity”. He also accused Ben Sulayem of marginalising women and rushing through statute amendments to enhance his power.

But in response, Ben Sulayem said: “I feel for people (who) say this. They are disconnected from the FIA. He has worked as a steward. A steward doesn’t mean you’re an insider of the FIA. You’re not staff.

“I have other things to do. I am really busy. I am not going to fall into this way of campaigning where I answer someone. He is free to say whatever he wants.

“But the FIA is bigger than me, bigger than anyone. It’s not about the media. One thing is very clear. It is the members who vote. It’s not anyone who is here to have a vote. It’s them.

“If they decide they want me, or they want X, Y, Z, it’s up to them. And I know that whatever I’ve been doing is good for the members. I’ve been very straight with them.

“Let’s wait for the General Assembly and let’s see if they will get me out, then. They have the power to get me out. It’s about the members. And when I see them smiling. Maybe, I don’t know, maybe they’re smiling, truly or not, but it’s their decision.”

Ben Sulayem initially clashed with F1 and the grid’s 10 teams over the introduction of an 11th outfit. However, Cadillac – a division of American motoring giant General Motors and supported by TWG Motorsport – will be on the grid next season.

And Ben Sulayem admitted talks are ongoing with a Chinese manufacturer about the possibility of a 12th F1 entry.

He added: “I still feel that we need more teams than more races. If there is a Chinese (bid) and I will speak on behalf of Formula One Management now. Think of the long term. If there is another team from China, they will approve it 100 per cent because it is good for business.

“Wouldn’t it make more money with China coming in? I believe, yes. Do we have to fill up another team for the sake of filling up that 12th team. No, it will be the right team.”