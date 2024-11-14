F1 agrees new deal with Monaco Grand Prix with major date change in future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

F1 has agreed a new six-year deal with the Monaco Grand Prix, keeping the famous race on the calendar until 2031 inclusive.

The race in the principality featured on the first F1 world championship calendar in 1950 and has been an ever present since 1955.

While the 3.3km circuit has been criticised for its lack of overtaking opportunities, it is still considered one of the sport’s most iconic races with home hero Charles Leclerc winning this year’s grand prix.

However, the new contract extension comes with a date alteration: the event on the French Riviera has traditionally taken place in late May, but from 2026 the event will be contested on the first full weekend in June each year.

F1 states this is to make the calendar “sustainable for all stakeholders”, as the sport continues to push for a Net Zero Carbon target by 2030.

Madrid will be a new venue in 2026, while Monaco usually takes place close to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The full calendar for ‘26 is yet to be confirmed.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

“I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership.

“This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco.

“It is the future focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics, and to decrease the environmental impact of our global Championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030.”

More to follow…