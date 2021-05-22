Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Latest qualifying updates today
Follow all the action live as qualifying gets underway at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon.
Lewis Hamilton stretched his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship with back-to-back victories in Spain and Portugal earlier this month, however, the seven-time world champion lagged a little off the pace in practice in Monaco on Thursday. Instead, it was hometown favourite Charles Leclerc who recorded the fastest lap in something of a surprise for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz completing a one-two. “There is still a bit of margin but on the other hand I am sure that Mercedes and Red Bull have more margin than we have so we shouldn’t get carried away too much,” Leclerc said. “It is looking good but for now it is looking a bit too good to believe it.”
Max Verstappen has been Hamilton’s closest challenger thus far, but the Dutchman admitted he was struggling with his car. “We are too slow, and not just a little bit,” he said. “I think quite a bit. We need to really find some pace. Everyone has traffic so you have to look more to optimum sectors and we are quite a bit off. And it also didn’t feel great to drive.” Follow all the action from qualifying live below:
HAMILTON OFF THE PACE
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been noticeably off the pace thus far and finished the final practice session 0.726s behind Verstappen. Knowing how difficult it is to overtake on race day, he’ll know he cannot afford to leave himself out of position heading into race day.
“The Ferraris look really strong, it’s surprising to see them improve so much. But that’s great - it means more competition,” he said. “It is a track where you need to walk before you can run, but you have to do that quickly. The car is good, we made some decent steps with the balance of the car and I am just generally happy.”
HOME FAVOURITE LECLERC HAS HIGH HOPES
Charles Leclerc, who was born in Monte Carlo, would prove to be an incredibly popular winner of Sunday’s race. The Ferrari’s have been way off the pace this season, but in Thursday’s practice sessions both cars burst into life and Leclerc recorded the fast lap.
“I was quite surprised it ended that way because, here especially, it is very important to do as many laps as you can and unfortunately, with the issue we had in P1, I had only done four laps,” he said. “But I felt quite at ease with the car and managed to put that lap in. There is still a bit of margin but on the other hand I am sure that Mercedes and Red Bull have more margin than we have so we shouldn’t get carried away too much. It is looking good but for now it is looking a bit too good to believe it.”
SCHUMACHER OUT OF QUALIFYING
Mick Schumacher to miss Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after crashing in practice
The rookie lost control of his Haas in the closing minutes of the final practice session.
FP3 RESULTS
- Sainz +0.047
- Leclerc +0.258
- Bottas +0.471
- Perez +0.523
- Norris +0.694
- Hamilton +0.726
- Raikkonen +1.004
- Gasly +1.063
- Vettel +1.243
- Giovinazzi +1.245
- Stroll +1.406
- Ricciardo +1.665
- Schumacher +1.845
- Alonso +2.035
- Mazepin +2.096
- Russell +2.153
- Latifi +2.181
- Tsunoda +2.228
- Ocon +2.320
A THRILLING QUALIFYING SESSION IN STORE
The value of starting on pole in Monaco is no secret and it promises to be a thrilling qualifying session. Ferrari have been a resurgent force, dominating the second practice session on Thursday, while Max Verstappen was the fastest in the final practice session earlier today. Of course, Lewis Hamilton can never be ruled out, yet his Mercedes has certainly lagged off the pace thus far.
QUALIFYING BEGINS AT MONACO GP
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as qualifying gets underway at the Monaco Grand Prix.
