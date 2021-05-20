Monaco Grand Prix 2021 LIVE: Second practice latest updates from Monte Carlo
Follow all the action after Sergio Perez set pace in the first session
Follow all the action as the second practice session get underway in Monte Carlo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton will be defending his 2019 crown after last year’s meeting was cancelled due to the pandemic, marking the first time since 1954 that the sport’s grandest race did not feature on the calendar. However, the two-mile course has played to Red Bull’s strengths in recent seasons, and it was Sergio Perez who stormed to a lead in the first practice session in front of thousands of fans on Thursday. Hamilton’s Mercedes was a little further off the pace, with his fastest lap recorded at 1:12.995 - over half a second behind.
Hamilton’s victory at the Portuguese and Spanish Grands Prix earlier this month have stretched the Briton’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings and he is now 14 points clear of Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion has already won three times at Monaco in his career and a fourth victory this weekend would see him match the tally of Alain Prost. Follow all the action live below:
TROUBLE FOR CHARLES
Here is when the gearbox issues occurred for Leclerc earlier on:
WORLD TITLE BATTLE
Hamilton currently leads Verstappen 3-1 from the four races so far this season. Can Max close the gap this weekend?
LEWIS HAMILTON
Can Hamilton improve on his fifth from the first practice? His world title rival Max Verstappen was three tenths of a second ahead of him.
MONACO PRACTICE
Who’s excited for this weekend?
PRACTICE 2
To keep you up to speed, the second practice session is set for 2pm BST - around 50 minutes from now.
With work to do in that practice? Charles Leclerc for sure, who finished 20th some seven seconds off the pace after he had gearbox issues.
LANDO NORRIS
It was a big week for McLaren’s Lando Norris, after he signed a new contract after a fantastic start to this season.
He was seventh-fastest here in the first practice session, team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in 15th.
Lando Norris signs new long-term deal at McLaren
The British racer has had a great start to the new F1 season
FIRST PRACTICE
After Perez, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen of Red Bull were next in line - Sainz finishing just 0.119 seconds adrift of Sergio.
Lewis Hamilton was fifth after that first practice, half a second slower than Perez, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas in sixth.
PEREZ LEADS FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first and second practice sessions in Monaco. Lewis Hamilton is bidding to defend his 2019 crown after last year’s race was cancelled, however, it was Sergio Perez who stormed ahead in the first running, recording a fastest lap time of 1:12.487.
