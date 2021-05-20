Sergio Perez leads the first practice session (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as the second practice session get underway in Monte Carlo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will be defending his 2019 crown after last year’s meeting was cancelled due to the pandemic, marking the first time since 1954 that the sport’s grandest race did not feature on the calendar. However, the two-mile course has played to Red Bull’s strengths in recent seasons, and it was Sergio Perez who stormed to a lead in the first practice session in front of thousands of fans on Thursday. Hamilton’s Mercedes was a little further off the pace, with his fastest lap recorded at 1:12.995 - over half a second behind.

Hamilton’s victory at the Portuguese and Spanish Grands Prix earlier this month have stretched the Briton’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings and he is now 14 points clear of Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion has already won three times at Monaco in his career and a fourth victory this weekend would see him match the tally of Alain Prost. Follow all the action live below: