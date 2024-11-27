Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

F1 has signed a new long-term contract with Monza, keeping the famous circuit on the calendar until 2031.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza track, 12 miles north of central Milan, has hosted the Italian Grand Prix every year bar one since the inception of the Formula One world championship in 1950.

Traditionally the home of Ferrari, with thousands of tifosi in the stands, Charles Leclerc won the Scuderia’s home race this year for the second time.

Monza’s contract was due to expire after next year’s event but despite Imola’s re-introduction onto the calendar in recent years, executives at Monza have managed to strike a six-year extension.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031. Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy, and I want to thank the President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, the Italian Government, and the Lombardy Region for their continued passion and commitment to our sport.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible fans across the country who support Formula 1 so passionately.”

Monza has made significant structural improvements in recent years, with 335,000 fans attending over the 2024 grand prix weekend.

Scenes of celebration at Monza after Charles Leclerc’s win earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Imola, meanwhile, could be heading for a rotational deal with another circuit, given the interest from various countries in hosting an F1 race in the future.

Domenicali recently hinted that an announcement will be made regarding rotational races, with Zandvoort, Spa and Barcelona also on the shortlist to be held once every two years.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are tied for the most wins at Monza, at five, while Leclerc and Max Verstappen have both won the Italian GP twice.

Fernando Alonso is also a current driver with two wins to his name.