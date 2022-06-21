F1 news LIVE: Ferrari’s plan to overhaul Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s hope for George Russell
Follow the latest news and countdown to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, plus reaction from the Canadian Grand Prix
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is next on the F1 calendar, with Max Verstappen brimming with confidence after edging out Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle for second place, the pair joined on the podium by Lewis Hamilton - the seven-time world champion taking third for Mercedes.
“The safety car didn’t help,” Verstappen said. “Overall Ferrari were really quick in the race. It was really exciting in the end. I was giving it everything I had, and I could see Carlos was doing the same. The last few laps were a lot of fun. Luckily this year we are quick on the straights so that helps a lot.” Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell continued his record of top-five finishes all season as he took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from starting 19th to claim a decent haul of points for Ferrari. The Alpines were sixth and seventh, Esteban Ocon managing to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and local favourite Lance Stroll rounded out the points.
Follow all the latest F1 news, the countdown to Silverstone and reaction to a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix:
Team bosses react to FIA technical directive
Formula 1’s team bosses have been giving their thoughts of the FIA’s technical directive to combat porpoising with many of them in agreement that the governing body could have better timed it’s release.
The FIA only informed the teams of the TD on Thursday last week, just one day before the start of the Canadian GP weekend leaving them with little time to prepare any actions for the race weekend.
Only Mercedes were able to react and they attempted to fit a secondary floor stay on both cars during Friday’s practice sessions which drew criticisms and talks of a protest from fellow teams.
Aston Martin boss Mike Krack said: “I think the timing of the TD was not really ideal, because you have all the team travelling, and everything is on site.
“You can react, but you need to be really sure what you’re doing or you need to know upfront what this will do. So, I think in such a situation you have to take a conservative approach, and then look for it for the following race. The timing really could have been better.”
AlphaTauri chief Franz Tost echoed those thoughts saying: “The timing was absolutely not good, because most of the people were travelling. And just to send out a technical directive a few days before the race is for sure not the best.”
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said only informing teams on a Thursday meant that any squad not having already prepared something to strengthen their floor was left at a disadvantage.
“I think that isn’t fair for the rest of us that couldn’t bring a stay, for example,” he said. “So, we’ve got to be careful that we don’t change the playing field mid-season.”
Other bosses like Red Bull’s Christian Horner have been very vocal about not wanting to change the regulations in the middle of the season and Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur is in agreement saying: “I’m not sure that to introduce a new TD, that it’s the right way to do it, honestly.
“We will have again new things to manage, to police, to control and to complicate again the regulations.
“I think that some cars are quick with the bouncing, like the Ferrari, and some teams that were able to fix it, like Red Bull, but it’s up to the team to decide where they want to go.”
Alpine’s Szafnauer added that the solution to porpoising was already available to every team and that they simply have to lift the rideheight at the risk of performance.
“We face exactly the same constraints of running these cars as everyone else does,” he said.
“And we just tend to run the car at a rideheight that still gets the performance that we need, but it doesn’t injure or hurt the drivers or destroy the car. We run it safely.
“I believe every team has that opportunity to do so. Just increase the rideheight. It will be safe and you have to do nothing else. It’s just some choose not to and lobby the FIA to make changes.”
Mercedes drivers shouldn’t speak for others in porpoising debate says Verstappen
Max Verstappen believes the Mercedes drivers should “just speak for themselves” in the debate over porpoising and driver safety.
Various F1 teams have been battling porpoising issues on their cars this season after the return of ground effect under the new regulations led to the phenomenon. While some teams, such as Red Bull, have been able to eradicate or keep the problem under control, Mercedes have been one of the worst-hit teams.
The FIA intervened on the matter last week and issued a technical directive on safety grounds to set a metric for how much the cars could porpoise. Verstappen was vocal in his criticism of the move to potentially change the rules mid-season but Lewis Hamilton said it is “always interesting seeing people’s perspectives and opinions in different lights” during Friday’s press conference.
“Obviously in front of you, it’s one thing, and another in the background, sometimes people say different things,” added the seven-time world champion.
On Saturday before qualifying Verstappen was asked if he was surprised by what Hamilton said replied: “It’s not only him, but his teammate as well. They speak for other people.
“They should just focus on themselves and say what they think. So just speak for themselves instead of involving other people in it.”
Leclerc on porpoising
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has weighed in on the FIA’s intervention to solve safety concerns on porpoising particularly as Ferrari have worked to solve their issues.
“We’ve been working to get on top of those issues,” Leclerc said. “I think the improvement has been massive, and now all of the work that we’ve done, [do we] just put it in the bin because obviously there’s maybe one team that is struggling more than others.
“This is my point of view. I obviously understand that on Mercedes it’s very bad, but I also think that there are maybe fixes for this.”
F1 teams set for FIA meeting over porpoising solutions
Formula 1 technical chiefs are set to meet the FIA this week to try to find solutions to the championship’s porpoising controversy before the British Grand Prix, according to Autosport.
The FIA’s intervention to try to eradicate cars bouncing on safety grounds caused a huge controversy over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend with many F1 teams annoyed at the late timing of the announcement and confusion about whether or not new bouncing limits were supposed to be in place for the weekend.
Additionally, because the FIA only issued a technical directive instead of formally changing the rules, there was talk of a protest if Mercedes went ahead and ran a second floor stay. The team used one during Friday’s practice sessions but removed it on Saturday.
The matter reached a head at a Team Principal meeting on Saturday morning with Merceded boss Toto Wolff left furious over what he felt was ‘pitiful’ political behaviour from fellow bosses. Naturally no consensus was reached between teams in Montreal and the FIA will now try to move things forward when single-seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis meets with F1 technical directors later this week.
It is hoped that moving discussions away from the heat of competition over a race weekend will allow for a more considered approach in trying to put solutions in place.
FIA vows to ‘reduce or eliminate’ porpoising on the advice of its medical team
Formula One’s regulator has vowed to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team – just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.
But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down.
Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes against ‘too many experiments’ before British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes his team avoid ‘too many experiments’ ahead of next month’s British Grand Prix, as the Mercedes driver looks to capitalise on his joint-best finish of the season.
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton missed out on the title last year on the final lap of the season, in a controversial finish involving eventual champion Max Verstappen. While the Red Bull man leads the drivers’ standings with six wins from nine races so far in 2022, Hamilton has been struggling.
The Briton has scored just two podiums, with third-placed finishes in the season-opener in Bahrain and last weekend’s Canadian GP. Still, Hamilton is keen to build on Sunday’s result as he prepares for the British GP, where he has more race wins than any driver in F1 history.
Horner against mid-season regulation change
George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has been calling for the FIA to the change the regulations this season on the grounds that drivers cannot sustain the physical toll that porpoising and bottoming out puts on the body over a prolonged time. He has been backed up by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and other drivers in the paddock such as Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas.
But not everyone shares his opinion. Red Bull’s Christian Horner sees this as nothing more than Mercedes trying to use the issue to get a rule change that will help it address the poor performance of their W13.
“The issue with Mercedes is more severe than any other car,” said Horner. “That surely is down to the team, that’s within their control to deal with that.
“It’s not affecting others. I know they’ve said that other drivers have been complaining, our drivers have never complained ever about porpoising.
“Certainly, we haven’t had an issue with bouncing.”
Horner insists that porpoising is not an issue with the regulations but a conceptual issue for teams such as Mercedes and therefore it’s down to them to deal with it.
He believes if the FIA really feels any car looks unsafe it could just disqualify them from the races.
“You can’t just suddenly change technical regulations halfway through a season,” added the Red Bull Team Principal.
“If a car is dangerous, a team shouldn’t field it. It has that choice. Or the FIA if they feel an individual car is dangerous they always have a black flag at their disposal.”
Both Ferrari and Red Bull are against any significant in-season changes because they could have negative impacts on their title chances.
Ferrari could be made to raise their ride height and risk losing their performance when they need to better Red Bull’s race pace to stay in the title fight and a wider, universal rule change – which Mercedes are pushing for – could see Red Bull having to make adjustments for a problem they’re not suffering from - again to the detriment of performance.
FIA order ‘overtly biased’ in favour of Mercedes says Horner
Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner says that the FIA’s decision to allow teams to run secondary floor stays is “overtly biased to sorting one team’s problems out”, in a dig at rivals Mercedes.
The FIA issued a technical directive to combat porpoising issues over concerns about driver safety and one of the short term measures introduced ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix was to permit teams to incorporate secondary floor stays to limit bouncing.
Yet the FIA’s technical directive was only released late last week suggesting no team would have time to fit a second stay on the car in Montreal but Mercedes experimented with them on George Russell’s car in FP1 and Lewis Hamilton’s in FP2 on Friday.
Mercedes was the only team to try to run a second stay in Canada which almost sparked protests from the other teams so it is clear who Horner is referring to in his comments.
“What was particularly disappointing was the second stay because that has to be discussed in a technical forum,” said Horner.
“And that is overtly biased to sorting one team’s problems out, which were the only team that turned up here with it even in advance of the TD [technical directive].
“So, work that one out.”
Carlos Sainz details what Ferrari must do to overhaul Max Verstappen
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has pinpointed a time delta of five or six-tenths of a second to Max Verstappen to be able to defeat the F1 world champion.
The Spaniard was in hot pursuit of the Belgian-Dutch driver for the final 15 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix with a maiden victory in sight.
But despite three DRS zones available at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard only twice came into range and was forced to settle for second.
Sainz detailed what it will take to stay with the Red Bull star and eventually surpass him
“Without the DRS it’s impossible because the DRS is still affecting you quite a lot, especially at this track that you cannot do different lines,” he said. “It’s all chicanes that you have nowhere to put your front wing to avoid the understeer and the overheating of the tyres.
“But, even like that, I was happy and confident to be in the dirty air and managed to stay, even with overheating, 16 laps in DRS. As soon as the DRS opened, it was all about cooling the tyres and regaining the battery to try and really drain it when catching him.
“As I said, I left everything out there. But compared to a Red Bull, we were quicker, I think the whole race.”
Lewis Hamilton hopes George Russell can take on more Mercedes ‘experiments’
Lewis Hamilton hopes to see Mercedes make fewer “experiments” with their car ahead of the British Grand Prix, with team-mate George Russell taking on more of a share over the remainder of the season.
The seven-time world champion claimed just his second podium finish of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend but was left frustrated by the Mercedes W13 car during practice.
Hamilton called the Mercedes “undrivable” and insisted their problems with ‘porpoising’ and ‘bouncing’ were “only getting worse” the more the team tinkered with the set-up of the W13.
Mercedes were eventually able to put Hamilton into position to finish third in Montreal, behind race winner Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, and the 37-year-old hopes the team have learned their lessons ahead of Silverstone.
