Team bosses react to FIA technical directive

Formula 1’s team bosses have been giving their thoughts of the FIA’s technical directive to combat porpoising with many of them in agreement that the governing body could have better timed it’s release.

The FIA only informed the teams of the TD on Thursday last week, just one day before the start of the Canadian GP weekend leaving them with little time to prepare any actions for the race weekend.

Only Mercedes were able to react and they attempted to fit a secondary floor stay on both cars during Friday’s practice sessions which drew criticisms and talks of a protest from fellow teams.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack said: “I think the timing of the TD was not really ideal, because you have all the team travelling, and everything is on site.

“You can react, but you need to be really sure what you’re doing or you need to know upfront what this will do. So, I think in such a situation you have to take a conservative approach, and then look for it for the following race. The timing really could have been better.”

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack at Canadian GP final practice (Getty Images)

AlphaTauri chief Franz Tost echoed those thoughts saying: “The timing was absolutely not good, because most of the people were travelling. And just to send out a technical directive a few days before the race is for sure not the best.”

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said only informing teams on a Thursday meant that any squad not having already prepared something to strengthen their floor was left at a disadvantage.

“I think that isn’t fair for the rest of us that couldn’t bring a stay, for example,” he said. “So, we’ve got to be careful that we don’t change the playing field mid-season.”

Other bosses like Red Bull’s Christian Horner have been very vocal about not wanting to change the regulations in the middle of the season and Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur is in agreement saying: “I’m not sure that to introduce a new TD, that it’s the right way to do it, honestly.

“We will have again new things to manage, to police, to control and to complicate again the regulations.

“I think that some cars are quick with the bouncing, like the Ferrari, and some teams that were able to fix it, like Red Bull, but it’s up to the team to decide where they want to go.”

Alpine’s Szafnauer added that the solution to porpoising was already available to every team and that they simply have to lift the rideheight at the risk of performance.

“We face exactly the same constraints of running these cars as everyone else does,” he said.

“And we just tend to run the car at a rideheight that still gets the performance that we need, but it doesn’t injure or hurt the drivers or destroy the car. We run it safely.

“I believe every team has that opportunity to do so. Just increase the rideheight. It will be safe and you have to do nothing else. It’s just some choose not to and lobby the FIA to make changes.”