‘I trashed the whole floor’: Daniel Ricciardo reveals wild party in hotel
Ricciardo’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris also revealed he had been involved in a ‘naughty’ incident
Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo revealed he once “trashed the whole floor” of a hotel he was staying in as the McLaren star recounted stories of his party lifestyle.
The Australian was on stage with team-mate Lando Norris at a McLaren and Hilton hotels corporate event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix when they were asked of their wildest hotel stays.
Ricciardo, who has raced in Formula One since 2011, said of his most memorable experience: “I mean, I didn’t merely trash the room, I trashed the whole floor.”
Norris, 22, has had fewer years at the peak of motorsport but the British driver still revealed that he had caused a disturbance during a hotel stay.
“We got kicked out of the pool,” Norris said. “We were being naughty in the pool and everyone, not just me, got kicked out. So we went up to the rooms [and] had a nice party in the rooms.
“And that was that, so I apologise if there were any disturbed people in the ground above and the ground below. But yeah, it was good fun.”
Ricciardo and Norris had a Miami Grand Prix to forget, with Norris crashing out and Ricciardo finishing outside of the points for the fourth race out of the opening five.
McLaren will look to improve their fortunes at the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.
