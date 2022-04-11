Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has £88m properties seized in Italy

Italy has seized €105million (£88m) worth of property owned by Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father.

The operation targeted a villa - known as Rocky Ram - located in the north of the island of Sardinia.

It is part of broader efforts aimed at penalising wealthy Russians linked to president Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin - who was fired by Haas in March - has been included in an EU sanctions list along with his father, Dmitry, who the European Union's official journal described as a member of Putin's closest circle.

In recent weeks, Italian police have sequestered villas and yachts worth over €900m from wealthy Russians who were placed on a European Union sanctions lists following the Ukraine conflict.

The most valuable asset seized so far is a superyacht owned by billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, worth around €530m, which was impounded in the northern port of Trieste.

Reuters approached Mazepin’s PR manager for comment.