Mercedes could let future F1 star Nyck de Vries go, Toto Wolff admits

Mercedes may have to let talented reserve driver Nyck de Vries leave in order to fulfil his ambition of becoming a Formula One driver.

De Vries, 27, has won world titles in Formula E and Formula, and enjoyed a run out in practice at the French Grand Prix last weekend standing in for Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described the Dutchman’s performance as “very, very good” after clocking only half a second down on Hamilton’s teammate George Russell.

With Mercedes’ two seats firmly occupied, there has been talk of De Vries cutting his teeth at Mercedes’ partner Williams just as Russell did, but Wolff says he cannot force such a move.

“I can’t really help him,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1. “We can’t tell a team to look at him because that feels like interference and then it goes the contrary way.

“I think if we are not able to provide him with an interesting Formula 1 project, in a way we need to let him go. He’s looking at various options, sports cars, maybe Formula E, but you just must never give up on the opportunity that one day a Formula 1 door can open. Today was very, very good.”

Wolff said he was bemused to see Hamilton sitting in his own team principal seat coaching De Vries around the circuit.

“I was a bit confused because I came in there and he was sat in my seat. I thought, why are you not in the car! It was interesting because he was coaching Nyck, he was helping him with the overlays. That was interesting to see.”