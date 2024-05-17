Ollie Bearman crashes in heavy shunt in F2 practice at Imola

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ollie Bearman has been involved in a heavy crash in Formula 2 practice at Imola on Friday.

The British 18-year-old, who made his F1 debut so impressively for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in March, lost control of his Prema car at Tamburello corner.

The nose of his Prema car connected heavily with the crash barrier but emerged from the cockpit unscathed.

The incident resulted in a red flag, stopping the session.

The crash occurred a matter of hours before Bearman takes to the track in F1 practice for Haas.

The Ferrari and Haas reserve admitted Friday’s practice session was a “great opportunity” to impress as he eyes a spot on the grid next year.

“I see it as of course my chance,” Bearman told reporters in Imola on Thursday. “But just because there is a seat free, it doesn’t mean that I’m entitled to it.

“I still have to go out there and earn it through good performances in F2, but even more so the six FPs that I’m doing, I have to perform well and show that I’m ready to jump into F1 next year.”