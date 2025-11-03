Martin Brundle backs British star Ollie Bearman for Ferrari F1 seat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Brundle believes Ollie Bearman should be next in line for a seat at Ferrari after his outstanding performance at the last F1 race in Mexico.

British star Bearman qualified ninth on the grid but climbed a few places early on and kept the McLaren of Oscar Piastri behind him to finish fourth in Mexico City.

It was a career-best finish for 20-year-old rookie driver Bearman, equalling Haas’s best-ever finish in a grand prix as well.

Bearman is a member of Ferrari’s Driver Academy, making his F1 debut as a stand-in for the Scuderia last year in Saudi Arabia, and Haas’ engine partnership with Ferrari contributed to the Brit claiming a seat in F1 this year.

Reacting to Bearman’s performance in Mexico, Sky F1’s Brundle said: "Absolutely outstanding. If you give that young man an opportunity, he'll grab it, like he did in Saudi with the Ferrari drive.

"He kept his head under a lot of pressure, especially in the closing stages with Oscar Piastri's McLaren behind him. He put a move on Max (Verstappen), made it stick, didn't go four wheels off the road, just.

"The moment that there's a seat at Ferrari for whatever reason, then Bearman should be in it as far as I'm concerned. I think he's outstanding and he's learning fast, and he's making the most of his opportunity."

Ollie Bearman is a member of Ferrari's Driver Academy

Charles Leclerc has a multi-year contract at Ferrari until 2029, while Lewis Hamilton is on a deal until the end of next season.

It means the earliest Bearman, who is already signed up for the 2026 season with Haas, could claim a seat at Ferrari would be 2027, depending on Hamilton’s long-term future.

Bearman has claimed seven top-10 finishes this season and lies 13th in the drivers’ championship with 32 points, two points ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon.

The next F1 race is in Brazil this weekend, 7-9 November.