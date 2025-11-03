Martin Brundle backs British star Ollie Bearman for Ferrari F1 seat
Ferrari academy driver Bearman drove to a career-best fourth-place finish at the last race in Mexico
Martin Brundle believes Ollie Bearman should be next in line for a seat at Ferrari after his outstanding performance at the last F1 race in Mexico.
British star Bearman qualified ninth on the grid but climbed a few places early on and kept the McLaren of Oscar Piastri behind him to finish fourth in Mexico City.
It was a career-best finish for 20-year-old rookie driver Bearman, equalling Haas’s best-ever finish in a grand prix as well.
Bearman is a member of Ferrari’s Driver Academy, making his F1 debut as a stand-in for the Scuderia last year in Saudi Arabia, and Haas’ engine partnership with Ferrari contributed to the Brit claiming a seat in F1 this year.
Reacting to Bearman’s performance in Mexico, Sky F1’s Brundle said: "Absolutely outstanding. If you give that young man an opportunity, he'll grab it, like he did in Saudi with the Ferrari drive.
"He kept his head under a lot of pressure, especially in the closing stages with Oscar Piastri's McLaren behind him. He put a move on Max (Verstappen), made it stick, didn't go four wheels off the road, just.
"The moment that there's a seat at Ferrari for whatever reason, then Bearman should be in it as far as I'm concerned. I think he's outstanding and he's learning fast, and he's making the most of his opportunity."
Charles Leclerc has a multi-year contract at Ferrari until 2029, while Lewis Hamilton is on a deal until the end of next season.
It means the earliest Bearman, who is already signed up for the 2026 season with Haas, could claim a seat at Ferrari would be 2027, depending on Hamilton’s long-term future.
Bearman has claimed seven top-10 finishes this season and lies 13th in the drivers’ championship with 32 points, two points ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon.
The next F1 race is in Brazil this weekend, 7-9 November.
