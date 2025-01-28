Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has backed Ollie Bearman to drive for Ferrari in the future ahead of the British teenager’s full-time F1 bow this year.

Bearman, 19, made his debut for Ferrari last year in Saudi Arabia, filling in for an unwell Carlos Sainz, and impressed as he finished in seventh and ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

While 40-year-old Hamilton is now at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc, Bearman has moved to Ferrari-powered Haas for 2025 and will partner Esteban Ocon, who has moved from Alpine.

Bearman has already scored points for Haas, finishing 10th in Azerbaijan last year while deputising for a suspended Kevin Magnussen, and Komatsu did not downplay the Briton’s skill behind the wheel ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“We have him [Ollie] on loan for at least two years - two plus one,” Komatsu said last week, explaining the terms of Bearman’s contract.

“If we do a good job and Ollie does a good job, Ferrari will not be able to ignore him. But the fact that we have two years with him, as long as nothing happens with Hamilton and Leclerc, is fantastic.

“If we make improvements together so that at the end of 2026 Ferrari insists on having Ollie in their car, it must be a compliment for us.

“In the medium term, yes, I see him as a future Ferrari driver.”

Ollie Bearman made his F1 debut for Ferrari last season (David Davies/PA) ( PA Archive )

Komatsu added that Haas are not treating Bearman as a rookie this year, given he has already raced in three grands prix.

“With Ollie, it’s not just his speed, it’s everything,” the Japanese team boss stated.

“I almost couldn’t believe this kid was only 18 years old. We don’t really treat him like a rookie in the sense that we pay a lot of attention to what he has to say. And every time he gets in the car, his feedback is great, his approach is great, his speed is great.”

Bearman’s first race of 2025 will take place at the season-opener in Australia on 16 March. He will also be present at F1 75 Live, the 10-team season launch event at the O2 Arena in London on 18 February.