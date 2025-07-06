Oscar Piastri fumes after penalty costs him British GP win: ‘I’ll get myself in trouble’
The Australian was handed a 10-second penalty while leading the race, which ultimately cost him victory
Oscar Piastri was visibly furious after a 10-second penalty in the British Grand Prix cost him victory.
Piastri’s McLaren teammate and championship rival Lando Norris took victory at his home race, with the Australian coming home in second.
Yet Piastri cost himself victory after he was given a penalty for an infringement behind the safety car while leading the race.
Piastri broke heavily, with Max Verstappen behind him forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The stewards quickly made their call, giving Piastri a penalty which ultimately cost him victory.
“I’m not going to say much, I’ll get myself in trouble,” Piastri said afterwards.
“Apparently, you can’t brake behind the safety car anymore. I’m not going to say too much, I’ll get myself in trouble.
“I still like Silverstone, even if I don’t like it today.”
Piastri’s lead to Norris in the championship is now down to eight points at the halfway stage of the season.
Lewis Hamilton came home fourth for Ferrari at his home race, a spot behind Nico Hulkenberg who took his first podium in F1.
Verstappen finished fifth after spinning in the rain earlier in the race.
