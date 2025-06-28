Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Lando Norris fastest again in final practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Norris’ best effort was enough to see off McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

Philip Duncan
Saturday 28 June 2025 12:37 BST
Lando Norris finished fastest in final practice in Austria (Denes Erdos/AP)
Lando Norris finished fastest in final practice in Austria (Denes Erdos/AP) (AP)

Lando Norris laid down a marker ahead of qualifying by finishing fastest in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris, who set the quickest time at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, was again the fastest man in the concluding running before qualifying.

Norris’ best effort was enough to see off McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri, who holds a 22-point lead in the standings, by 0.118 seconds.

Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull, two tenths behind Norris, and a place clear of Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth in the other Ferrari, 0.466 sec off the leading pace. George Russell, a winner last time out in Canada, took sixth spot.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 11th round of the season gets under way at 1600 local time (1500 BST).

