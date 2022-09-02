For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

McLaren have announced the signing of Oscar Piastri as their driver in Formula 1 on a “multi-year contract” - after Alpine declared that the Australian would race for them last month.

Last year’s F2 champion Piastri was announced as Alpine’s F1 driver in a press release last month which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes from the 21-year-old himself and, hours later, Piastri insisted this press release had been published “without his permission” and he has “not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023”, adding he will “not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Now Piastri - who is managed by nine-time Grand Prix winner and compatriot Mark Webber - has been announced as a driver for McLaren for 2023 in an announcement made by the Woking-based team, partnering Lando Norris having signed a “multi-year contract.”

McLaren and Alpine both presented their cases to F1’s Contract Recognition Board this week with both believing they had eligble contracts for Piastri next year - but the Board announced on Friday they have ruled in favour of McLaren.

“I’m extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that’s been offered to me,” Piastri said.

McLaren have announced the signing of Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri (Getty Images)

“The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando to push the team towards the front of the grid. I’m focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career in papaya.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “Oscar is one of the up-and-coming talents coming through the feeder series into F1 and we are delighted to see him join the team for 2023.

“Winning both F3 and F2 in successive rookie seasons is a real achievement and testament to his talent in single-seater racing. In Lando and Oscar we have a young, exciting F1 line-up with a huge amount of potential, standing us in good stead to achieve our future ambitions.

“Oscar is an exciting addition to the McLaren family, and we look forward to seeing him grow with our F1 team.”

A dramatic month or so has seen Fernando Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon.

Piastri said in his stunning rebuttal to Alpine on Twitter, last month: “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year.

“This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Daniel Ricciardo is currently without a drive for 2023 (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

The Australian joined the Alpine Academy as a teenager and became just the third man after Charles Leclerc and George Russell to win back-to-back drivers’ championships in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Piastri has enjoyed a string of triumphs in his early stages of his career, winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup and the 2020 Formula 3 Championship as well as last year’s F2 triumph in his rookie season.

He became the sixth driver to win GP2/F2 in his debut year and has in 2022 been testing the 2021 Alpine F1 car, the A521, in locations such as Silverstone and Qatar while waiting in the wings for a spot on the grid to open up.