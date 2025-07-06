Why did Oscar Piastri receive a 10-second penalty at British Grand Prix?
The Australian, who was leading the race, was penalised for a safety car infringement
Oscar Piastri received a 10-second time penalty in the middle of the British Grand Prix for an infringement behind the safety car.
The Australian, who started second on the grid, took the lead from Max Verstappen with superior speed on lap eight.
Yet after a series of yellow flags and safety cars amid chaos in wet conditions, Piastri made a costly error with the safety car entering the pit-lane on lap 21.
At the Hangar Straight in sector three, Piastri inexplicably braked heavily, forcing Verstappen behind him to take drastic action to avoid a collision.
Verstappen quickly remarked: “Woah mate. He just suddenly again slows down!”
It looked clumsy from Piastri and the stewards agreed, giving Piastri a 10-second time penalty, handing the initiative to teammate and championship rival Lando Norris.
