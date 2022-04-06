Pierre Gasly says scenes for Netflix’s Drive to Survive are ‘made up’

Pierre Gasly has criticised Netflix documentary Drive to Survive for “making up” scenes for entertainment.

The AlphaTauri driver wasn’t featured as much in the latest instalment, with focus being on teammate Yuki Tsunoda, but he has had episodes about him previously.

While he admits he hasn’t watched it all, he has said the drivers just want to be portrayed as they are in reality.

“I haven’t seen the whole series, so I haven’t seen like [more than] pretty much the first two episodes,” Gasly told GPFans. “You can clearly see that some scenes are kind of made up for the show.

“It’s difficult to speak for the drivers, I’m not in their position. I don’t know how they [Netflix] get on with other guys.

“I think on our side with Yuki [Tsunoda], which is what I can compare, it was kind of normal. But obviously as a driver, you don’t want to be portrayed differently than the person you are in reality. I think that’s the main thing that we ask for.”

And despite his reservations over wanting to be shown how he is in real life, Gasly says he does understand Netflix need to make their documentary enticing.

“On my side, I never had any issue,” he added. “I never felt like they were kind of changing or adding more drama than we had. I think we had enough drama over the last three years. It didn’t need more.”

Gasly’s involvement in the series has been centred around his relationship with Red Bull. He is still attempting to win back to favour of the team, who he had a seat for until 2019 when he was demoted to AlphaTauri.

He may be pushing for a seat but for now Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remain the two drivers.