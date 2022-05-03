The chief executive of Volkswagen has said that the car manufacturer “does not need” Formula 1 despite confirming that Porsche and Audi will join the grid.

Both brands sit under the Volkswagen umbrella and are set to involve themselves in F1 from 2026.

Herbert Diess, who chairs the board of the Wolfsburg-based automotive giants, has suggested that while F1 is not a priority for his organisation, they recognise the potential for growth as motorsport’s popularity surges.

The 63-year-old confirmed that both Audi and Porsche have begun to develop engines.

“We certainly have other priorities strategically,” Diess said at an event in Wolfsburg.

“It’s not necessarily motorsport, but our cars have to be technically up to date, we have to be able to drive autonomously, we need the software capabilities, we need batteries for our cars. We have enough to do and we don’t really need to do Formula 1.

“But our premium brands say that’s the most important lever to increase the brand value and to be able to take a little bit more for the cars in terms of pricing. And also to demonstrate to the competition that you have superior technology, in the case of Audi.

“That’s why the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have all voted in favour of this. Audi still has to decide in which constellation and with which team. But both have started to develop engines.”

Audi have been reported to have bid for the McLaren team and could enter as a constructor, while Porsche appear to be moving closer to agreeing a tie-up with Red Bull.

The deal with Red Bull is set to see the German sports car manufacturer design and build the team’s power units for the new engine regulations that will come in ahead of the 2026 season.

Audi, meanwhile, have also been connected with a buyout of Sauber, Aston Martin or Williams, and Diess believes that their entry could be incredibly beneficial for the brand.

“Audi is a much weaker brand than Porsche,” he admitted. “It can’t demand such a high price premium. Audi actually has the better case for Formula 1 because it has much greater potential for the brand.

“They are moving into the higher segments, into competition with Daimler, and then Audi will also have a case where they say that makes sense. Audi also transfers four or five billion a year to Wolfsburg, and it will also transfer more with Formula 1 than without.

“Then you simply run out of arguments. You can say, ‘But I don’t believe in Formula 1,’ but there are good arguments that say Formula 1 will grow, even in the future. Why should you restrict them, if they then deliver more money?”