F1 is back for the Australian Grand Prix as the third round of racing gets going in Melbourne in the early of hours of Friday morning in the UK.

Charles Leclerc leads the early drivers’ standings after a first and second finish in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively, with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz second in the championship.

Max Verstappen won his first race as reigning world champion last time out and will hope Red Bull can continue to take the fight to Leclerc and co in Australia.

Mercedes have used the two-week break to make some adaptations to their cars in the hope they can be more competitive this weekend, after both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled to keep up with the front runners in the first two races.

Here is everything you need to know about the Australian Grand Prix.

What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday 8 April

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 12.30am - 2.30am

Free Practice 1: 4am-5am

Free Practice 2: 7am-8am

Saturday 9 April

Teams Press Conference: 1:30am - 2:30pm

Free Practice 3: 4am-5am

Qualifying: 7am-8am

Sunday 10 April

Australian Grand Prix: 6am - 8am

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 3.30am BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 6.45am.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Free Practice 3 at 3.45am, while qualifying will be shown live from 6am. The build-up to Sunday’s race in Melbourne begins at 4.30am.

Subscribers can stream the Australian Grand Prix via Sky Go, while Channel 4 will show highlights of the race from 3.05pm on Sunday afternoon.

Driver Standings

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (45 points)

2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (33)

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (25)

4. George Russell, Mercedes (22)

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (16)

6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine (14)

7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull (12)

8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas (12)

9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo (8)

10. Lando Norris, McLaren (6)

11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri (4)

12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri (4)

13. Fernando Alonso, Alpine (2)

14. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo (2)

All other drivers yet to score.