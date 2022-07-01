Protestors are planning on disrupting this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone with an invasion of the track possible on race day, according to “credible intelligence” received from Northants Police.

The local police force - who are in charge of policing for this weekend’s event with 400,000 spectators expected over the next three days - have sent a stern warning to the group and are willing to communicate about faciliating a “peaceful protest.”

The warning from Northants Police on Twitter read: “We have received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix and possibly invade the track on race day. We want to appeal directly to this group of people.

“We strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers & members of the public, at risk. Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives.

“Protesting is of course everyone’s human right in this country & we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.”

Tom Thompson, Event Commander-Chief Inspector, added: “We are very experienced in the policing of this event having done so over a number of years but let me make this clear - this doesn’t make us complacent. The security measures we have put in place are as stringent as ever and anyone thinking of taking advantage of the race weekend to commit a crime will be caught.

“Finally, I would just appeal to members of the public to be extra vigilant and to make us aware of anything you see during the race weekend that doesn’t look right. We would rather get a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing, than not receive one at all.

“If you see or suspect anything suspicious, please report it to a member of the police or security.”

More to follow...