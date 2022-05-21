Charles Leclerc produced a stellar lap to snatch pole position from Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen had set the fastest time of the final qualifying session but then suffered from a power failure before Leclerc, who had spun on his first flying lap, held his nerve on a fantastic lap that ensures the championship leader will start at the front of the grid.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz will start third on his home track while George Russell completes the second row on an encouraging day for Mercedes.

