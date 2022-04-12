Red Bull have ‘two or three problems’ to solve after Australian Grand Prix disappointment
Red Bull have been hampered by reliability issues at the start of the season
Red Bull have a number of problems to resolve ahead of the fourth race of the 2022 season, according to advisor Helmut Marko.
Defending drivers’ champion Max Verstappen has been plagued with reliability issues in the first three races, failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia.
Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez also did not see the chequered flag in the season opener in Bahrain.
And while Verstappen did manage to win in Saudi Arabia and Perez managed second place in Melbourne, the reliability issues are currently overshadowing Red Bull’s results.
However, Marko insists the problem with reliability is just one facet of the things they need to address ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP next weekend.
Speaking to Servus TV, he said: “There are two or maybe three different things at play. Firstly, the reliability problems, which we hardly had last year, but the lag behind Ferrari was also alarming today.
“They just controlled the pace and did that without graining. If Max stepped on, Leclerc could react easily.
“We were negatively surprised by the speed of Ferrari. They had almost no graining and we already had after a few laps. Ferrari can find a good balance with the car more easily.”
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has already claimed wins in Bahrain and Melbourne and opened up a huge 34 point lead to Mercedes’ George Russell who sits second in the drivers’ standings.
Sergio Perez is fourth on 30 points, while Verstappen is down in sixth with all 25 of his points coming from the victory in Saudi Arabia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies