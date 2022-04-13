Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has said his old team are throwing points “down the drain” due to issues with their cars this season.

Although defending champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he failed to finish the other two races of the year so far in Bahrain and Australia. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also had a DNF in Bahrain, before finishing fourth in Saudi Arabia and second in Melbourne.

“We saw after Bahrain when they had the double non-finish there, there was a glimpse then of something not acceptable,” Webber told Channel 4.

“Off the back of a world championship, we need to be coming out of the gate stronger. Of course the speed’s there, they are strong enough – but not strong enough to win the race [in Australia].

“But when you haemorrhage 18 points and maybe the fastest lap and all the rest of it, they are big points down the drain, huge points.

“And [Charles] Leclerc is doubling down – another victory, another fastest lap, so tricky for [Red Bull]. It’s a long season. Red Bull are not going anywhere in a hurry, but these points are going to be tricky to get back.”

Ferrari’s Leclerc won the season-opener in Bahrain before coming second in Jeddah and securing another victory in Melbourne.

The Monegasque leads the drivers’ standings on 71 points, ahead of second-placed George Russell of Mercedes. The Briton has 37 points.