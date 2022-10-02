Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules

The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget

Philip Duncan
Sunday 02 October 2022 19:56
<p>Red Bull team principal Christian Horner </p>

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

(PA Wire)

Christian Horner insists he is not facing a nervous wait to discover if Red Bull have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.

The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of 145million US dollars (£114m).

In the build-up to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, the team faced unproven claims that they went beyond that figure – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth F1 crown when he was beaten by Verstappen at a deeply contentious winner-takes-all finale in Abu Dhabi on 12 December. Verstappen took the title by eight points.

Recommended

Asked if he was nervous about the FIA’s verdict, Horner said: “No. We’re absolutely confident in our submission.

“Our audit was signed off by our auditors. We believe we are comfortably within the cap.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff urged the FIA to take robust action against any team that has overspent. Horner responded by accusing Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims” and threatened legal proceedings.

Asked if a lawsuit remained on the table, Horner said: “Of course. What I said yesterday absolutely still stands. We will consider all of our options.

“It was totally unacceptable to make a completely unfounded allegation, and on the basis of what knowledge? Where is this source of information?

Recommended

“It was a confidential submission between the team and the FIA. I have no idea of the compliance of any of our rivals. So what does that information supposedly come from?

“We have not been informed that we are in breach so let’s get to the end and see where we are.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in