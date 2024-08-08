Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Red Bull chief Christian Horner cleared after appeal dismissed

Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff at the British-based Formula One team earlier this year.

Philip Duncan
Thursday 08 August 2024 18:26
Comments
An appeal against Christian Horner has been dismissed (David Davies/PA)
An appeal against Christian Horner has been dismissed (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Christian Horner has been cleared to remain as Red Bull team principal after an appeal against him was dismissed.

Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff at the British-based Formula One team earlier this year.

The 50-year-old, who has always denied the claims, was exonerated by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain in March.

Horner’s complainant, who was then suspended on full pay, lodged a formal appeal against Red Bull’s decision.

However, Red Bull said on Thursday that the appeal, which was carried out by an independent KC, has been thrown out.

Red Bull added that its “internal process has concluded”.

A statement from Red Bull GmbH said: “Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated.

“That complaint was dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

“The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC.

“All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

“The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time. Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in