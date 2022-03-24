Alpine women become first to drive F1 cars in Saudi Arabia

Formula One team Alpine have provided two women with the opportunity to drive an F1 car in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s grand prix in Jeddah.

Saudi driver Aseel Al Hamad and Alpine academy prospect Abbi Pulling took part in a demonstration run around the streets of Jeddah in the team’s E20 car.

Alpine have said Al Hamad and Pulling are the first women to drive a F1 car in the country, where the ban on allowing women to drive was only lifted in 2018.

Al Hamad, who previously drove the Alpine E20 ahead of the French Grand Prix in 2018, is Saudi Arabia’s representative on the FIA’s Women in Motorsport Commission while Pulling is set to compete in this season’s W-Series.

“It was beautiful to drive with Alpine once again, and even more special to do this in my country of Saudi Arabia and my home city of Riyadh,” Al Hamad said. “I hope this inspires more generations to fall in love with Formula 1 and for more women to consider motorsport as a future career.”

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is taking place for the second time this weekend after moving forward in the calendar following last season’s race in December.

With last season’s season taking place after the Qatar Grand Prix, driver such as Lewis Hamilton were urged to use their platforms to speak out against human rights abuses in the gulf nations.

Hamilton wore a rainbow-coloured helmet in support of the LGBT+ and spoke out against the “terrifying” laws that ban same-sex relationships in the country.

“In the last race you saw the helmet that I wore and I will wear that again here and in the next race because that is an issue and is a law,” said Hamilton, who is expected to use his platform to call for change again this weekend.

“If anyone wants to take the time to read what the law is for the LGBT+ community, it is pretty terrifying and there are changes that need to be made, for example women’s rights and being able to drive in 2018 – it is how they are policed.

“Are they really in effect? Why are some of the women still in prison from driving many, many years ago? There is a lot of change that needs to happen and our sport needs to do more.”