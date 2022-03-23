F1 this weekend: When is practice, qualifying and the race and how can I watch it?
Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Formula One is back and after a thrilling opening weekend in Bahrain we head to Saudi Arabia for the second race of the 2022 season.
Ferrari are back on top of the standings and are the early team to beat after Charles Leclerc won the Italians their first race since 2019 and Carlos Sainz completed a sensational one-two.
Red Bull suffered a “brutal” double DNF as both defending champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to finish, while Lewis Hamilton claimed a surprise podium place despite Mercedes’ early struggles.
Now F1 returns for the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after last season’s instant classic in Jeddah, as Hamilton edged Verstappen in a frantic race that saw numerous incidents in what is the fastest street circuit on the calendar.
Here’s how you can follow the action this weekend.
When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
The race takes place at 5pm GMT on Sunday 27 March.
What is the schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT)
Friday 25 March
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm
Free Practice 1: 2-3pm
Free Practice 2: 5-6pm
Saturday 26 March
Teams Press Conference: 11:30am - 12:30pm
Free Practice 3: 2-3pm
Qualifying: 5-6pm
Sunday 27 March
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 5 - 7pm
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Driver Standings
1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 26 points
2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 18
3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 15
4) George Russell (Mercedes) - 12
5) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 10
6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 8
7) Esteban Ocon (Aline) - 6
8) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 4
9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 2
10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - 1
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies