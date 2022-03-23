Formula One is back and after a thrilling opening weekend in Bahrain we head to Saudi Arabia for the second race of the 2022 season.

Ferrari are back on top of the standings and are the early team to beat after Charles Leclerc won the Italians their first race since 2019 and Carlos Sainz completed a sensational one-two.

Red Bull suffered a “brutal” double DNF as both defending champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to finish, while Lewis Hamilton claimed a surprise podium place despite Mercedes’ early struggles.

Now F1 returns for the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after last season’s instant classic in Jeddah, as Hamilton edged Verstappen in a frantic race that saw numerous incidents in what is the fastest street circuit on the calendar.

Here’s how you can follow the action this weekend.

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The race takes place at 5pm GMT on Sunday 27 March.

What is the schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT)

Friday 25 March

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm

Free Practice 1: 2-3pm

Free Practice 2: 5-6pm

Saturday 26 March

Teams Press Conference: 11:30am - 12:30pm

Free Practice 3: 2-3pm

Qualifying: 5-6pm

Sunday 27 March

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 5 - 7pm

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Driver Standings

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 26 points

2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 18

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 15

4) George Russell (Mercedes) - 12

5) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 10

6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 8

7) Esteban Ocon (Aline) - 6

8) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 4

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 2

10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - 1